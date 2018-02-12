Suspect sought in murder of 2 people and unborn child in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of two people and an unborn child in Ruskin last month. Now, they’re asking for help finding the man.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for McKinsie Alexander Lyons on charges of 1st Degree Murder (2 Counts), Murder of an Unborn Child, Burglary of a Dwelling with Assault or Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

At 11 am on Jan. 24, deputies responded to 2611 14th Avenue SE in Ruskin after a report was received that there were two deceased individuals inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, they entered the home and found the bodies of Juanita Donna Solorzano, 33, and Alexis Martinez, 24. One of the victims was 5-months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner’s office has determined both victims died from gunshot wounds. Detectives have established a possible motive and do not believe the deaths were a random act.

One person has already been arrested in connection with the murders. Samona Louise Ramey, 32, was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder (2 Counts), Murder of an Unborn Child, Burglary of a Dwelling with Assault or Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

