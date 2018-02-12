Sarasota Massage Envy employee arrested for battering client, more victims possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man who worked at Massage Envy is facing a battery charge following a massage session.

A woman told police she was battered by 44-year-old Ruslan Grushco during a session at the Massage Envy at 1279 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

According to police, Grushco told the victim he had low vision and claimed he was legally blind. During the 90-minute massage session, the victim said Grushco lifted the sheet higher than normal and placed his hands in areas she wasn’t accustomed to in massage sessions.

The victim told detectives Grushco continued to touch her inappropriately during the session. When she asked him to stop, the victim said Grushco asked her if she was sure, then continued to touch her inappropriately.

Police say at the end of the session, Grushco solicited the woman for information to become a private client.

Massage Envy is cooperating with the investigation. Grushco is no longer employed by the company because he solicited clients, which is against their policy.

Officers say they have gathered additional statements from former instructors, clients and co-workers about inappropriate and unprofessional conduct involving Grushco.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kim Laster at (941) 364-7327. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Late last year, Massage Envy was in the news when multiple people came forward alleging sexual misconduct and mishandling of customer claims.