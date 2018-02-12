Quirky ways for food lovers to celebrate Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Do you or your significant other LOVE food? Then these Valentine’s Day specials are just for you.

If you’re too chicken to declare your love on Valentine’s Day, then you can take a seat among your single peers at Hooters and enjoy some free chicken wings!

Hooters is giving away free wings to single people on Valentine’s Day, but only if you make a cut in your life.

To get this deal, you have to shred a photo of your ex at the table.

Ain’t love grand?

Also, KFC has some skin in the game with their new Valentine’s Day cards that will make your senses tingle.

KFC is giving out Scratch ‘N’ Sniff valentines that smell like fried chicken.

And it wouldn’t be the hilariously nostalgic Valentine’s Day without some super lame puns, so KFC has four you can look forward to.

Chicken lovers can grab these quirky cards starting today.

For those who are more digitally inclined, KFC has created a series of animated GIF valentines for sharing with friends and family in popular messaging apps.

