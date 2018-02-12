Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Lightning 4-3

Published:

TORONTO (AP) – William Nylander had two goals and an assist, helping the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Monday night.

Auston Matthews had three assists for the Leafs (34-19-5), who extended their home win streak to five with their eighth win in nine games overall. Jake Gardiner and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves in his 28th win of the season.

Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, and Yanni Gourde scored for Tampa Bay (38-15-3). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

