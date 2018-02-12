Mystery wedding photos spur online search

MILFORD, Mich (WLNS) – What started as a purchase of a piece of furniture has turned into a real-life mystery.

Michigan resident Tracy Banish found a small, gray wedding album in a hutch she purchased a couple of weeks ago at a street market.

According to her Facebook post, the only identification of the two lovebirds is their first names listed in the book. It reads: Anthony and Kate, and their wedding date of October 6, 2016.

Banish said she found the album inside the hutch, in a pocket meant to hold wine bottles.

She contacted the person she had purchased the hutch from, but they had no information beyond where they originally bought it.

There are no watermarks on the photos to give any clues about who took the pictures.

Now Banish is turning to social media to try to track down the couple to reunite them with their precious memories.

