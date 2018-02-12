This Saturday head to Brandon Harley-Davidson to enjoy craft beer and incredible food. Creative Loafing’s “Meet The Brewers” is back.

Join more than 20 of Tampa Bay’s very own brewers as they sample their best brews and mingle with you one-on-one—a unique opportunity for beer enthusiasts to sip on their favorite local brews while rubbing elbows with the minds behind them!

Alexis Chamberlain from creative loafing and Chef Ted Dorsey from The Mill are here with more.

https://local.cltampa.com/event/brandon-harley-davidson/creative-loafings-meet-the-brewers-2018