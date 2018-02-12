Meet the Brewers

Daytime Web Staff Published:

This Saturday head to Brandon Harley-Davidson to enjoy craft beer and incredible food. Creative Loafing’s “Meet The Brewers” is back.
Join more than 20 of Tampa Bay’s very own brewers as they sample their best brews and mingle with you one-on-one—a unique opportunity for beer enthusiasts to sip on their favorite local brews while rubbing elbows with the minds behind them!
Alexis Chamberlain from creative loafing and Chef Ted Dorsey from The Mill are here with more.

https://local.cltampa.com/event/brandon-harley-davidson/creative-loafings-meet-the-brewers-2018

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s