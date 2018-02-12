Man’s body found near orange grove in Polk County, sheriff’s office investigation

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation south of Fort Meade.

The body of a man was found near an orange grove north of Old Bowling Green Road, west of Highway 17, around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the identity and circumstances of death.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately released.

If anyone has information about the death or witnesses anything suspicious in the area in recent days, contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

