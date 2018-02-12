Man throws dog to its death in San Francisco car break-in

Published:
(Via KRON)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man suspected of throwing a Chihuahua dog to its death from the seventh floor of a San Francisco parking garage during a car burglary has been arrested.

San Francisco Police say 35-year-old Wakeen Best was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a car and tossed the black and tan dog to its death.

Police say the owner of Dunky first thought the dog had escaped from the vehicle parked near Union Square and fell but called police when he discovered broken glass and blood in the car.

Officials saw footage that showed Best during the break in and immediately recognized him.

Best was held on suspicion of felony burglary, animal cruelty, grand theft, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism and probation violation.

