Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Spring Hill bar

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have charged a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a bar in Spring Hill over the weekend.

Deputies heard gunfire early Sunday and responded to the Delirium Lounge on Mariner Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

When they got to the scene, deputies found Jose Alonso Jr. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Alonso’s step-son Xzavier Ramos suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. Both men were taken to a local trauma center and are expected to be okay.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies the man who fired the shots, 42-year-old George Downey, left in a light-colored GMC pick-up truck. They also said there was an unknown man driving the truck, later identified as Franklin Melo.

Investigators say Downey got into an argument with the two victims outside the lounge and tried to punch Alonso, but missed and hit another man standing nearby. Downey and Alonso then started fighting.

During the fight, investigators say Melo drove the truck through the parking lot and Downey got in to retrieve a gun. Downey is then accused of going back to the front of the lounge and opening fire on Alonso and Ramos.

After the two victims were shot, deputies say Downey got into the truck and fired at least three more shots toward the crowd. No one was hit or injured.

Detectives investigating the case found Downey leaving his home in Sterling Hill around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and pulled him over. Both Downey and Melo were in the car and were detained.

Downey has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle and battery.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation.