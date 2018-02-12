Lakeland police seek help solving murder

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for help solving a murder.

On Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, Roderick Childs was found deceased in his apartment located at 929 Gilmore Ave.

Investigators say a maintenance worker was performing an inspection when he found Childs dead.

Childs had been shot and his 2006 white Chevy pickup truck was stolen from the scene. His truck was recovered a short time later.

If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact Detective Tim McDonald at (863)834-8955 or tim.mcdonald@lakelandgov.net at the Lakeland Police Department.

You can also notify Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida or CALL 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

