Lakeland police seek help solving murder

By Published: Updated:
Roderick Childs was found dead inside his Lakeland apartment.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for help solving a murder.

On Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, Roderick Childs was found deceased in his apartment located at 929 Gilmore Ave.

Investigators say a maintenance worker was performing an inspection when he found Childs dead.

Childs had been shot and his 2006 white Chevy pickup truck was stolen from the scene. His truck was recovered a short time later.

If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact Detective Tim McDonald at (863)834-8955 or tim.mcdonald@lakelandgov.net at the Lakeland Police Department.

You can also notify Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida or CALL 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).  You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON- 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s