Lakeland mom warning parents after catching man touching himself while watching kids near park

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland mom is warning other parents after catching a man watching children and touching himself.

Kayla Stover tells WFLA she first saw the man at a building near Barnett Park in Lakeland.

Stover said she didn’t think much of the man sitting nearby as her son played.

When it was time for them to leave, Stover said the man started acting strange and followed them to the car.

“I was in my car and I was going to call my husband and let him know this guy followed me to my car and I turned and looked and saw him touching himself and watching the other children,” Stover said. “It was disgusting. It’s scary to think that there’s someone there that you’re totally unaware of and he’s watching your kids and you have no idea.”

In November, WFLA spoke with another family after a similar incident back at the same park. The family reported to police that a man had been watching the children and touching himself.

“Even one call is too many,” Lakeland Police Sergeant Gary Gross told WFLA. “We find it very disturbing and that’s why we’d like to identify him.”

Stover hopes her story helps, and warns others parents to be alert.

“I’m very concerned that just watching kids is not going to be enough for him anymore, and he’s going to take the next step to actually hurting a child or taking a child,” she said.

Police recommend calling them right away in a situation like this so they can attempt to catch the suspect.