Ireen Wuest wins the 1500m

Ireen Wuest wins the 1500m

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Speed Skating-Womens 3000m

Ireen Wuest is the most decorated Olympic speed skater with ten medals, surpassing Claudia Pechstein after winning the 1500m. Wuest is also now the Netherlands most decorated Olympic athlete. 

Miho Takagai and Marrit Leenstra followed Wuest on the podium.

American Heather Bergsma finished fifth in the event.

Brittany Bowe held the lead entering the preparation of the ice with a time of 1:55.54, but finished in 14th. In PyeongChang, Bowe shaved almost three seconds off her 1500m time in Sochi. 

Mia Manganello finished in 1:59.93 placing her 22 place in the event. 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s