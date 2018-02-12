Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 3 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Three Stars Olympics Day 3

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

 

FIRST STAR:

Sara Benz, Switzerland: After dishing out three assists in Switzerland’s first game, No. 13 scored twice in the 3-1 victory against Japan. She neatly placed a wrist shot over the glove of Japanese goaltender Nana Fujimoto to break a 0-0 tie before converting a breakaway to give Switzerland a two-goal advantage. With the victory, Switzerland secured a place in the medal round and hopes to improve on its bronze medal finish from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

 

SECOND STAR:

Pernilla Winberg, Sweden: The winger notched three points, including a pair of goals, in Sweden’s 8-0 blowout over Team Korea. The 28-year-old extended the lead to 5-0 early in the second period, barreling in from the left wing, deking goaltender So-jung Shin and lifting the puck over the glove side. Early in the third period, her wheeling pass toward the crease caught a Korean skate and then dribbled off Shin into the net for her second of the contest. Not long after that, Winberg fired cross-ice to find a dashing Rebecca Stenberg for an easy finish to make the score 8-0.

 

THIRD STAR:

Florence Schelling, Switzerland: The Swiss goaltender stopped 37 shots against the Japanese as she nearly earned her second shutout of the Olympics. Switzerland started off slow in its game vs. Japan, but Schelling’s steady play and calm demeanor allowed her teammates the time to find their scoring touch. 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s