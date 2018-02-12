Gasparilla Distace Classic Prep: No-Bake Blueberry Bites

INGREDIENTS
1 vanilla bean (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)
1 lemon, for zest
1 cup raw cashews
1 cup rolled oats
1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder
1 tablespoon flax seeds
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup pitted medjool dates
Parchment paper
STEPS
- Cut vanilla bean down center lengthwise; scrape center of bean with back of knife to remove seeds. Set aside. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon).
- Combine cashews, oats, whey powder, vanilla seeds, flax seeds, and salt in food processor bowl; pulse 1 minute or until nuts are finely crushed.
- Add blueberries, dates, and lemon zest; pulse 1 minute or until combined and a dough forms.
- Roll into tablespoonfuls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (about 24 balls). Chill 30 minutes; serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 10.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 25g; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 15%; VIT A 2%; VIT C 4%; IRON 15%