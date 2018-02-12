Gasparilla Distace Classic Prep: No-Bake Blueberry Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 vanilla bean (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)
1 lemon, for zest
1 cup raw cashews
1 cup rolled oats
1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder
1 tablespoon flax seeds
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup pitted medjool dates
Parchment paper

STEPS

  1. Cut vanilla bean down center lengthwise; scrape center of bean with back of knife to remove seeds. Set aside. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon).
  2. Combine cashews, oats, whey powder, vanilla seeds, flax seeds, and salt in food processor bowl; pulse 1 minute or until nuts are finely crushed.
  3. Add blueberries, dates, and lemon zest; pulse 1 minute or until combined and a dough forms.
  4. Roll into tablespoonfuls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (about 24 balls). Chill 30 minutes; serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 280kcal; FAT 10.00g; SAT FAT 2.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 105mg; CARB 44g; FIBER 5.00g; SUGARS 25g; PROTEIN 9g; CALC 15%; VIT A 2%; VIT C 4%; IRON 15%

