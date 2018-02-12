Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County offering free flu shots

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is offering free flu shots at its centers with immunization clinics.

No appointment is necessary to get the shot.

Although the high-dose vaccine for seniors is in limited quantities, these locations have no-cost flu vaccines for adults and children:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave N.

Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo

Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

The Largo center at 12420 130th Ave. N. does not offer health services to the community and is not a location for no-cost flu shots.

