Disney World holding housekeeping job fair, offering up to $1,250 new hire incentive bonus

File photo

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort is holding a housekeeping job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is open to the public and qualified candidates will be able to apply and interview on site, with the possibility of being hired on the spot.

Roles may include full time and part time housekeeping or full time house person,

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Casting Center, located at 1515 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista.

Interested candidates can go online for full eligibility requirements and to apply in advance online.

Applications will also be accepted at the event.

To be eligible for the sign-on bonus, Cast Members must be in the position continuously for at least 30 days after hire. Payments will be made approximately two weeks after the 30 and 90 day milestones, respectively.

