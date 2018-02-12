Did you know we have a curling club in Tampa Bay?

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to the 2018 Winter Olympic games and PyeongChang most events like cross country skiing and snowboarding are sports that can’t be practiced in Florida.

But when it comes to curling, not only do they have equipment in Lutz, they have a league where teams go to compete.

It’s called the Tampa Bay Curling Club. The curling club is home to a league of ten teams.

It is the only place in Tampa Bay You will find organized curling.

The only other location in the state of Florida is over in Orlando.

Learn more about the Tampa Bay Curling Club here.

