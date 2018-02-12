DCF reviewing Hillsborough foster care failures exposed by 8 On Your Side investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — DCF Secretary Mike Carroll is now getting involved in the growing controversy over foster care in Hillsborough County that we first exposed a week ago in our 8 On Your Side investigation.

“The recent actions taken by a subcontractor of Eckerd Connects are 100 percent unacceptable and do not meet our high standards for how we care for children in Florida,” Carroll said in a statement released late Friday.

He’s referring to Youth and Family Alternatives, the sole provider of foster care in Hillsborough County that was fired the day after we started asking questions about foster children held by YFA caseworkers at a Wawa gas station day after day and week after week because they had no place to go.

Eckerd, which hired YFA to perform foster care services with nearly $10 million a year of your tax dollars, also claimed YFA was turning foster kids loose in the community with bus passes on a daily basis – also because there was no other place for them to go.

“Once we learned of this behavior, we took swift action. DCF has required Eckerd Connects to make immediate changes; and in working with Eckerd Connects, DCF strongly recommended termination of the contract to immediately address this issue,” Carroll said.

Carroll tells us his state agency – which hired Eckerd to oversee YFA – is now jumping into the fray.

“DCF will be launching a comprehensive review in the coming days. The details of which will be available soon. We will not stop till we get to the bottom of what went wrong and what changes need to be made to make sure this never happens again,” Carroll’s statement said.

This afternoon, 8 On Your Side will interview the DCF Secretary about what his agency is doing to correct the problems we first uncovered a week ago. DCF is also under pressure from child advocates who watched our investigation and are outraged by the treatment of foster children in Hillsborough County.

We’ll share what Carroll says he plans to do about the problem tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.