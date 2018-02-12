David Chang guest hosts The Podium, continues mission to understand curling

Curling. It’s that sport you hear about every four years, involves brooms and stones on ice, and can be really confusing if you’ve never really sat down to watch it.

Chef David Chang is one of those people that was really confused.

The restauranteur and guest host of The Podium decided this was the perfect opportunity to learn about the sport.

On this episode of the podcast, Chang learns about the ins and outs of the sport, attends a curling match in PyeongChang, and dispatches Tim Struby to learn how to play.

