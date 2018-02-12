Team USA’s Chloe Kim takes gold in women’s halfpipe event

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to her first run score during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG (WFLA/AP) – American snowboarder Chloe Kim is bringing gold home from Pyeongchang.

Kim took first in the women’s halfpipe event on Monday.

The 17-year-old from California posted a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals, easily topping the field of a dozen riders.

Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.

Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.

American athlete Arielle Gold took the bronze medal with a score of 85.75.

