Team USA’s Chloe Kim takes gold in women’s halfpipe event

PYEONGCHANG (WFLA/AP) – American snowboarder Chloe Kim is bringing gold home from Pyeongchang.

Kim took first in the women’s halfpipe event on Monday.

The 17-year-old from California posted a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals, easily topping the field of a dozen riders.

Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.

Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.

American athlete Arielle Gold took the bronze medal with a score of 85.75.