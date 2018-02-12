Baycare to offer free heart health screenings in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk counties

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — BayCare Health System’s community health screening team will offer free heart-healthy screenings at 13 locations across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties beginning February 12.
The free screenings include blood pressure, Body Mass Index (BMI), cholesterol and a diabetes risk assessment.* A nutrition specialist will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips that can lead to healthier lifestyle choices.
*If the assessment suggests your risk is high, an A1c test will be offered.
The Heart-Healthy Screenings Schedule is:
Monday, Feb. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital
3003 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tampa
Tuesday, Feb. 13
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Morton Plant Hospital
Cheek-Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion
455 Pinellas St., Clearwater
Thursday, Feb. 15
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (extended evening hours)
Mease Countryside Hospital
3231 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor
Saturday, Feb. 17
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Winter Haven Hospital
200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven
Wednesday, Feb. 21
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Florida Baptist Hospital
301 N Alexander St., Plant City
Wednesday, Feb. 21
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
George M. Steinbrenner Field
1 Steinbrenner Dr., Tampa
Come for a screening and watch a New York Yankees Spring Training practice!
Friday, Feb. 23
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bartow Regional Medical Center
2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow
Wednesday, Feb. 28
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
6600 Madison St., New Port Richey
Tuesday, March 6
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Anthony’s Hospital
1200 Seventh Ave. N, St. Petersburg
Thursday, March 8
Noon to 5 p.m. (extended hours)
Largo Public Library
120 Central Park Drive, Largo
Friday, March 9
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital-North
4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz
Wednesday, March 14
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital-South
6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview
Saturday, March 17
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Publix
3900 66th St. N, St. Petersburg
Visit our mobile screening unit in the Publix parking lot.
Registration is required. To register, please call (855) 546-6304.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 people in the United States die from cardiovascular disease each year. That is one in every three deaths or as many deaths as cancer, lower respiratory diseases and accidents combined. In 2011, heart disease and stroke cost the nation an estimated $316.6 billion in health care costs and lost productivity.