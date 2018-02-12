Baycare to offer free heart health screenings in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk counties

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — BayCare Health System’s community health screening team will offer free heart-healthy screenings at 13 locations across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties beginning February 12.

The free screenings include blood pressure, Body Mass Index (BMI), cholesterol and a diabetes risk assessment.* A nutrition specialist will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips that can lead to healthier lifestyle choices.

*If the assessment suggests your risk is high, an A1c test will be offered.

The Heart-Healthy Screenings Schedule is:

Monday, Feb. 12

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

3003 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tampa

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Morton Plant Hospital

Cheek-Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion

455 Pinellas St., Clearwater

Thursday, Feb. 15

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (extended evening hours)

Mease Countryside Hospital

3231 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor

Saturday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winter Haven Hospital

200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven

Wednesday, Feb. 21

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Florida Baptist Hospital

301 N Alexander St., Plant City

Wednesday, Feb. 21

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

George M. Steinbrenner Field

1 Steinbrenner Dr., Tampa

Come for a screening and watch a New York Yankees Spring Training practice!

Friday, Feb. 23

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bartow Regional Medical Center

2200 Osprey Blvd., Bartow

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

6600 Madison St., New Port Richey

Tuesday, March 6

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Hospital

1200 Seventh Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Thursday, March 8

Noon to 5 p.m. (extended hours)

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Drive, Largo

Friday, March 9

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-North

4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz

Wednesday, March 14

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South

6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview

Saturday, March 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Publix

3900 66th St. N, St. Petersburg

Visit our mobile screening unit in the Publix parking lot.

Registration is required. To register, please call (855) 546-6304.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 people in the United States die from cardiovascular disease each year. That is one in every three deaths or as many deaths as cancer, lower respiratory diseases and accidents combined. In 2011, heart disease and stroke cost the nation an estimated $316.6 billion in health care costs and lost productivity.