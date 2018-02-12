After 20 years, woman admits to kidnapping Florida baby

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows Gloria Williams. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A woman has pleaded guilty to kidnapping an infant from a Florida hospital nearly 20 years ago.

The plea agreement 52-year-old Gloria Williams accepted Monday in Jacksonville calls for a prison sentence of up to 22 years when she’s sentenced in May.

Prosecutors said Williams kidnapped newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and raised her in Walterboro, South Carolina. The victim is now 19 and named Alexis Manigo.

The Florida Times-Union reports the young woman eventually met her birth parents, but continues to support the only woman she’s known as her mother.

The mystery unraveled over the last couple of years when National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tips led authorities to Williams.

Neither Manigo nor her birth parents were in court.

