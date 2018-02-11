VIDEO: Chief warns of fake GoFundMe pages for Ohio officers killed in the line of duty

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said there is a “special place in hell” for people seeking to profit off of the deaths of two of his officers.

At a press conference Sunday, Morbitzer said fake fundraising pages have been set up online for fallen officers Eric Joering, 39, and, Tony Morelli, 54, who died responding to a domestic call Saturday.

“We should be honoring these two officers right now, not illicitly trying to profit off the officers’ deaths,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9: click here to access it. As of Saturday at 1pm, more than $155,000 has been raised.

CME Federal Credit Union in Westerville will also accept donations for the family.

“We have people calling our radio room, screaming threats, obscenities and vulgarities at our radio techs,” Moritzer said. “And quite frankly there’s a special place in hell for those people. And my wish is that it comes very soon.”

Community members have donated more food to the police department than it currently has room for, so anyone wishing to donate food can contact the Westerville Police Records Bureau at 614-901-6450 to coordinate their donation.

