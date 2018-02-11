“Pretty bomb” churros help ease snowboarder Chloe Kim’s nerves

If you think you’re under pressure, just try being Chloe Kim. The 17-year-old U.S. halfpipe snowboarder is set to make her highly anticipated Olympic debut on Feb. 12 in PyeongChang with the whole world watching.

So what does Kim do to relieve stress and shake out nerves? She snacks on “pretty bomb” churros, according to her Feb. 11 tweet. After tweeting about how nervous she was feeling, Kim is now a proponent of food-based calming techniques.

When she was just 13, the Californian was too young for the 2014 Sochi Games, but four years later, the multiple X Games, World Snowboard Tour and Winter Youth Olympics winner is considered a big contender in the women’s halfpipe. Known for being a 1080 machine, Kim is able to add style and flare to difficult moves.

If she can nab a podium spot, she could become the youngest American woman to win an Olympic medal in snowboarding, breaking Kelly Clark’s 2002 gold medal at age 18. As such a young snowboarder, Kim’s Olympic future is bright, even looking beyond PyeongChang.

An Olympic debut in PyeongChang is an added bonus for Kim since she is a first generation Korean-American who still has family living in South Korea.