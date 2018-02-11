Police: St. Pete man stabs, kills intruder who broke into his apartment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man is dead after an overnight stabbing at a St. Petersburg apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on 77th Avenue North for the stabbing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Zachery Eggleston forced his way into an apartment where a man, his girlfriend and her daughter were sleeping.

Police say Eggleston then got into a fight with the man in the apartment, 29-year-old Jonathan Garcia.

During the fight, investigators say Garcia stabbed Eggleston. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Eggleston later died at the hospital.

According to police, Eggleston and Garcia both lived in the same apartment complex but did not know each other.

Officers are still investigating and say Garcia has not been charged at this time.

