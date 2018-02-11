People are confusing South Korea’s flag for Pepsi’s logo

PYEONGCHANG (Nexstar) – The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang are brought to you by Pepsi…or so a lot of people think.
The opening ceremony is putting a spotlight on just how many people don’t know what the flag of South Korea looks like. But here’s a hint: It’s not the Pepsi logo!
That’s right. A lot of people (Americans, mostly) are mistaking it at the Olympics for a Pepsi ad.
