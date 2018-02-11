People are confusing South Korea’s flag for Pepsi’s logo

PYEONGCHANG (Nexstar) – The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang are brought to you by Pepsi…or so a lot of people think.

The opening ceremony is putting a spotlight on just how many people don’t know what the flag of South Korea looks like. But here’s a hint: It’s not the Pepsi logo!

That’s right. A lot of people (Americans, mostly) are mistaking it at the Olympics for a Pepsi ad.

Could #buzzfeed please explain to me that Ronald mc Donald and mr Pringle are not real people as well pic.twitter.com/4k1ICGWZ6r — Ben Torgersen (@TorgersenBen) February 9, 2018

my stupid mind thought it was a pepsi logo pic.twitter.com/eXUMTJLvrD — suℓay🐇 (@siriusuho) February 9, 2018

First glance it looks like a Pepsi commercial. pic.twitter.com/9UKXkux0vU — Owen Russell (@OrussellRussell) February 9, 2018

