Pasco robbery suspect may be tied to 2 other robberies, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man seen on camera robbing a cell phone store in Zephyrhills on Saturday may also be responsible for two other robberies in Pasco County, and for shooting bullets over a person’s head, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the man first hit the Citgo gas station at 29741 S.R. 54 Thursday around 9 p.m. He was seen on surveillance video holding the clerks at gunpoint.

“The suspect is carrying a brown bag, not like a paper bag but more like a handbag of sorts. It might even be like a Louis Vuitton bag,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Amy Marinec.

Investigators said the suspect got away on foot and may have left the area in a dark-colored car.

Around 10:30 p.m., he hit the Best Western at 5639 Oakley Blvd and fired a shot over an employee’s head and got away with more cash.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the alleged culprit entered the Metro PCS located at 6947 Gall Blvd. with a gun. He fired his weapon inside the store before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

“He is dangerous and we want him arrested as soon as possible,” said Marinec.

The robber is described as a white male in his 20s with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and has blonde or light brown hair. He wore dark clothing, a mask, gloves, and black Nike shoes with a white “swoosh” and white trim around the bottom. Deputies said he may have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you recognize this man, call 800-706-2488 and reference case 18-005881. You may be eligible for an award up to $3,000 for tips leading to an arrest through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.

