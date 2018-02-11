Is blue the fastest color?

The Norwegian speed skating team abandoned their traditional red suits for blue ones this Olympics after a report by Norwegian scientists that blue is the fastest color.

While Norwegian speed skater Sindre Henriksen had his doubts about the claim, Norway’s early results show evidence that there may be some truth to the science. On Day 3 of the Games, Norway’s Sverre Lunde Pedersen won the bronze medal in the men’s 5000m. The medal is only Norway’s second in speed skating since 2006.

If the Norwegians continue to land on the podium we may see more speed skaters dressed in blue come 2022.