Florida judge arrested in undercover prostitution sting

By Published:
20th Judicial Circuit

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has been arrested along with five other men in an undercover police prostitution sting.

The Naples Daily News reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman was arrested along with the others after arranging to meet someone Friday they thought was a prostitute but who was actually an undercover Naples police officer.

A police report says the 64-year-old Rosman offered to pay $300 for an unspecified sex act.

Rosman has been a judge since 1986 and was the 20th Judicial Circuit’s chief judge from 2011 to 2015.
Rosman is married to a Naples attorney and the couple has three children.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s