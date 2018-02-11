Florida judge arrested in undercover prostitution sting

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has been arrested along with five other men in an undercover police prostitution sting.
The Naples Daily News reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman was arrested along with the others after arranging to meet someone Friday they thought was a prostitute but who was actually an undercover Naples police officer.
A police report says the 64-year-old Rosman offered to pay $300 for an unspecified sex act.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Florida server stiffed by church on $735 bill fired over Facebook rant
- Police: St. Pete man stabs, kills intruder who broke into his apartment
- Nurse calls out sick with flu, then gets fired for violating hospital’s attendance policy
- FDA plans investigation after euthanasia drug found in dog food
- Increased prices at Disney parks in Florida, California