Figure skating: Canada wins gold, U.S. takes bronze in 2018 Winter Olympics team event

By Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States react after receiving their score in the Figure Skating Team Event  Ice Dance Free Dance on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The United States has earned the bronze medal in team figure skating. It clinched third even before its ice dancers took the ice.

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 12: Mirai Nagasu of the United States of America competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Ladie’s Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Canada already was assured of the gold and the Russians had taken silver heading into the final discipline. The Americans led Italy by four points, and when the Italian ice dancers, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, did not score well enough to win the free dance, the U.S. had replicated its third-place finish in the event at Sochi.

That pretty much left Maia and Alex Shibutani’s program as an exhibition.

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 12: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event  Ice Dance Free Dance on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The medals winners were the same as in 2014, except the Canadians had moved up a spot, and the Russians – the Olympic Athletes from Russia this time around – won gold.

