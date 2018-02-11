PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Say the name Lindsey Vonn, and skiing comes to mind. Mike Eruzione, a miracle. Shaun White, tricks and flips. Michelle Kwan, jumps and grace.

They are faces of winter sport in the United States.

And Erin Hamlin is right there in luge.

Hamlin, the longtime and unquestioned leader of the USA Luge program — not just the women’s team — is about to take her final slides. A kid on a wheeled sled when her foray into this niche sport began as a preteen, Hamlin is now a soon-to-be-married 31-year-old with 23 World Cup medals, two world championships, an Olympic bronze medal and one race left in her life.

The farewell begins Monday night at the Pyeongchang Olympics, half a world away from her tiny hometown of Remsen, New York.

“I’m kind of looking at it as we have that happy-sad mix, because you know it’s the last one,” said Eileen Hamlin, Erin’s mother. “If we ever go again, it’ll be as a spectator and that’s a different feeling. So the general feeling is we’re just enjoying the moment. No one’s thought too much about anything past these next two days.”

It’s a four-heat competition, two on Monday, two on Tuesday. Much like her U.S. teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, Hamlin is a legitimate medal contender.

“No matter what happens,” she said, “I’ve had a pretty good time.”

The breakthrough for Hamlin came in 2009, when she won the world championship title on her home track in Lake Placid, New York. That ended a 99-race winning streak by the powerhouse Germans, who were then basically unbeatable.

Erin Hamlin, the face of USA Luge, set to say goodbye View as list View as gallery Open Gallery TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Samantha Retrosia, Erin Hamlin, Preston Griffall from United States team attend the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2006 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) CALGARY, AB - NOVEMBER 20: Erin Hamlin of the USA takes a preliminary run in the Tiscover Challenge Cup during the Veissmann Luge World Cup on November 20, 2009 at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 09: Erin Hamlin attends the United States Olympic Committee Luge Singles Press Conference at the Whistler Media Centre on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 10: Erin Hamlin of USA in action during the second run of the Women's Luge Singles on Day 3 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 10, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 11: Erin Hamlin of the United States celebrates during the Women's Luge Singles on Day 4 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 11: Erin Hamlin of the United States celebrates winning bronze medal in the Women's Luge Singles on Day 4 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 12: Bronze medalist Erin Hamlin of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's Luge Singles on day five of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 17: Erin Hamlin of the United States reacts to her first place finish in the Women's Luge competition during the second day of the 2016 FIL Luge World Cup event at Utah Olympic Park on December 17, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Second place finisher Emily Sweeney and winner Erin Hamlin both of the United States, celebrate on the podium along with third place finisher Alex Gough of Canada after the Women's Luge competition during the second day of the 2016 FIL Luge World Cup event at Utah Olympic Park on December 17, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Luger Erin Hamlin poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) LAKE PLACID, NY - DECEMBER 16: Erin Hamlin of the United States completes her first run in the Women's competition of the Viessmann FIL Luge World Cup at Lake Placid Olympic Center on December 16, 2017 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) LAKE PLACID, NY - DECEMBER 16: Erin Hamlin tries on the Team USA helmet during the Ice Ball to honor the nominees to the USA Olympic team at the Conference Center at Lake Placid on December 16, 2017 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 06: Luger Erin Hamlin of the United States trains ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 06: Luger Erin Hamlin of the United States trains ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: Team USA flag bearer Erin Hamlin poses for a photo wearing her Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony heated parka on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Featuring wearable technology with a seamlessly integrated heating system, the Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony white heated parka will be worn exclusively by the flag bearer. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her country out during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her country during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Germans still win most races. But they’re no longer invincible, thanks to Hamlin.

“They have been convinced that they can beat the Germans. That’s the most important thing,” said Wolfgang Harder, the longtime press officer for the International Luge Federation. “Before Lake Placid 2009, I think they always thought the Germans were unbeatable. And then it happened. And they know, OK, it’s possible.”

She’s an anomaly in plenty of ways.

There’s rivalry everywhere one looks in sliding, often among even teammates from the same nation. Hamlin has completely avoided such drama. She’s revered by American teammates, respected by rivals around the world, proven by her getting a bearhug from German star Natalie Geisenberger when Hamlin won her second world title last season.

“I will miss Erin,” Geisenberger said. “She’s excellent.”

Hamlin’s family has traveled all over the world to watch her slide, and when they’re not trackside they’ve all gotten up at ungodly hours and stared at their computer screens to monitor races going on in Europe or Asia. They group-chat with other USA Luge families on those mornings, either to console or congratulate. They drink either strong coffee or stronger “luge hooch,” cheering from afar.

And she had fans from other nations as well. Ron Hamlin, Erin’s father, was walking through an airport after one race when he saw a German coach and wished him luck for the rest of the season. The German coach asked his name as they walked side by side through a terminal, and when he heard “Hamlin” he stopped in his tracks.

“Erin,” the coach said. “Good slider. Nice to meet you.”

And now, a new life awaits her.

She doesn’t want to be the face of USA Luge much longer after this season. That torch needs to be passed.

“I kind of hope it doesn’t last super-long because that would mean the girls that I’m leaving on the team are going to do better,” she said. “If I’ve pushed them to achieve just as good or greater things, then I think that would be pretty cool.”

She’s getting married this summer. It’s a running joke in the sliding world that everyone retires once, then comes back after a year or two. Hamlin sounds absolute, that this is the end.

“I don’t think I’ll have any hemming and hawing,” Hamlin said. “It’s a pretty big no-brainer for me at this point.”

Asked if she has any regrets, she needed a minute before coming up with the only one.

“I wish I took more pictures, because my memory’s not so great,” Hamlin said. “Every year, I intend to take more and my phone’s always full. I’m too cheap to pay for a big phone size. It’s the lowest number of gigs so it fills up in a heartbeat.”

When it ends, however it ends, this much is certain: Hamlin is leaving a legacy that USA Luge will point to for generations.

“It’s definitely an honor to think that’s the situation,” said Hamlin, the flagbearer for the United States at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. “There’s definitely a lot of credit that needs to be given to the people that were there when I got there, because they helped me when I first showed up. Even after I started beating people that had been there for a while, they were still very supportive and helped me get better. They helped me get here.”