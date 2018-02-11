Desbiens, Canada shut out Olympic Athletes from Russia

Three second-period goals helped Canada earn its first win of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Rebecca Johnston had three points including two goals, as Canada looks to defend its title for the fifth consecutive Olympics.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves and earned her first shutout of the tournament.

Melodie Daoust scored twice, and Haley Irwin added a goal of her own for Canada.

Nadezhda Morozova stopped 33 shots, but OAR was heavily outplayed by the tourament favorite. At 10:44 of the final frame, backup goaltender Nadezhda Alexandrova replaced Morozova.

Johnston scored first when Brianne Jenner found her dashing to the net at 1:55 of the second period.

Less than three minutes later, Irwin was able to redirect Johnston’s shot from the point to double Canada’s lead. Russian defender Yekaterina Lobova was penalized for an illegal hit, and Canada capitalized on the man advantage.

At 15:58 of the middle frame, Daoust finished a pretty feed from Meghan Agosta to give Canada a 3-0 lead.

Johnston’s second of the night came on a two-man advanatage at 8:41 of the third period. The two-time Olympian was able to perfectly place a wrist shot to give Canada a 4-0 lead.

OAR will face Team USA next on Feb, 13th, at 7:10 a.m. on NBCSN