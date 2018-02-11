Deputies search for person responsible for shooting at Spring Hill bar

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in Spring Hill.

Hernando County deputies were called to the Delirium Lounge on Mariner Boulevard early Sunday morning for the shooting.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. They have not released information on what condition the victims are in.

Deputies say the person responsible for the shooting is still at large.

The sheriff’s office is still actively investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

