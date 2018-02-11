Clearwater auto shop owner accused of sexually battering teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A business owner in Clearwater is facing charges after deputies say he sexually battered a teenager who previously talked about buying a car from him.

Pinellas County detectives arrested 56-year-old David West early Sunday morning for sexual battery on a minor and possession of cocaine.

Investigators say West called the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and picked him up Saturday then drove him back to his home. While they were at West’s house, detectives say he told the teen to take off all of his clothes, then forced the victim into sexual activity.

The boy called 911 after to report the battery.

The victim told detectives he met West a few months ago when he looked into buying a used car from him. Deputies say West owns D&D Auto Center on Overbrook Avenue in Clearwater.

During West’s arrest in Dunedin, detectives say they found a baggie of cocaine in his pocket.

West is now being held in the Pinellas County Jail.