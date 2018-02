TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police recovered a body from a lake in Tampa Sunday morning.

Tampa officers were called to Lake Roberta just after 7 a.m. for a body in the lake.

Divers also responded to help officers with the recovery.

Tampa police say they recovered an adult body. The person has not yet been identified.

According to investigators, the body showed no obvious signs of foul play.

