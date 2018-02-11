17-year-old Tess Johnson qualifies for women’s moguls final

NBC Olympics.com Published:

American Tess Johnson advances to women’s moguls final

The second round of qualifying was held for women’s moguls just an hour and a half before the final. Tess Johnson was the lone American to not qualify in her first run. Johnson is one of the youngest athletes on Team USA at 17 years of age.

She was ranked 10th in the World Cup standings coming into the Olympics. Johnson had to wait awhile during the second round, as she was the second-to-last to ski. The wait paid off as she put together a clean run. The judges rewarded her with a score of 75.33.

Johnson joins Americans Jaelin Kauf, Morgan Schild and Keaton McCargo. The finals start at 7 a.m. ET.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s