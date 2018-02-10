Young fan waves at Lindsey Vonn on TV, Vonn waves back

Renee Chou was watching the Opening Ceremony with her 3-year-old daughter when Lindsey Vonn appeared on the television. 

Chou’s daughter waved at Vonn with no response. According to a Tweet from Chou, her daughter said, “But she didn’t see me. She’s not waving back!” 

Her disappointment did not last long. 

Vonn responded to the Tweet by saying “Omg so cute!! I’m waving.”

A Twitter user suggested that Chou print Vonn’s Tweet for her daughter. Chou agreed, but wrote, “first I need to explain to her what Twitter is.”

The interaction was reminiscent of when Boomer Phelps waved at his father, Michael Phelps, who was appearing on “Today”:

A young Vonn had her own interaction with an idol. At 10, she met two-time Olympic Alpine ski medalist Picabo Street, beginning a relationship that has continued through today. 

Since then, Vonn has gone out way to inspire fans. 

“I understand how much you can impact someone just by meeting them,” Vonn said in the following profile. “A short period of time can make a lifelong difference.”

Vonn is expected to make her 2018 Olympic debut on Friday, Feb. 16 in the super-G:

