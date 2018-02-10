WATCH: Erin Hamlin’s first-ever attempt at luge in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Remsen native Erin Hamlin is now a star on the international stage after she led Team USA in the Olympics’ opening ceremony, but her four-time Olympic career has humble beginnings.
Hamlin’s first-ever attempt at the sport happened by chance at Schiller Park in Syracuse. The USA Luge organization hosted an event to introduce young people to the sport.
Our sister station NewsChannel 9 had cameras there in August 1999 when a 12-year-old Hamlin and her brother, joined by her mom and aunt from Liverpool, went down the hill in a luge for the first time.
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremonies
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremonies x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Model Olympians: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
-
Model Olympian: Alex Deibold
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympians: USA Curling
-
Model Olympian: Mac Bohonnon
-
Model Olympian: Aja Evans
-
Model Olympian: Julia Mancuso
-
Model Olympian: Karen Chen
-
Karen Chen’s childhood photos
Months later, she was mailed a letter invited to begin training and competing because of her performance that summer day.
Nearly 20 years later, Hamlin is a former World Champion, has a bronze medal from the 2014 Sochi games and the honor of Team USA flag bearer in the 2018 PyeongChang games.
Check out more Olympic stories from PyeongChang.
WFLA News Channel 8 Sports Anchor Annie Sabo is covering the Olympics and will be bringing you live reports from PyeongChang. Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook and Twitter.