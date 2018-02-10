Teen facing murder charge after November crash involving stolen car in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy who police say was involved in a crash that happened last year in St. Petersburg has now been charged following the death of his passenger.

The 14-year-old boy is facing a vehicular homicide/third-degree murder charge in connection with the November crash.

St. Petersburg police say the teen was speeding in a stolen Chevrolet Camaro on 11th Avenue South on Nov. 19, 2017. A 15-year-old boy was a passenger in the car at the time.

At some point, the 14-year-old driver hit a dip in the road and lost control of the car. According to police, the car went off the road and hit a large tree.

Both boys had to be removed from the car and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old passenger died from his injuries on Jan. 1, 2018.

Police say the murder charge against the 14-year-old is “due to the passenger dying in the commission of a felony auto theft.”

