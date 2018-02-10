Rep. Charlie Crist calls use of FBI, DOJ for partisan gain ‘disturbing’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida Governor and current U.S. Representative Charlie Crist has called the use of the FBI and DOJ for partisan gain “disturbing.”

Responding to a question about the recently-released GOP memo and whether the federal entities had become partisan, or were being used for partisan gain, Crist said it was the latter.

“I don’t think the FBI or the Department of Justice in and of themselves have become partisan,” said Crist. “That’s what’s disturbing about what’s happening with this. And I don’t think it makes the American people very happy. It confuses a lot of issues. And it looks in some ways as if it’s trying to take a lot of the sting or legitimacy away from Robert Mueller’s investigation, which I think is a shame.”

Crist also backed the movement to change the state’s clemency program to reinstate felons’ voting rights. A new measure to automatically restore rights after felons (except murderers or sex offenders) serve their sentences will be on the ballot in November as an amendment to the state constitution.

“I think it’s simply the right thing to do,” said Crist. “You want to give people the opportunity to have their life restored, to have a second chance.”

