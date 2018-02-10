Pence wrapping up Olympic visit to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is cheering on U.S. speed skaters at the Winter Olympics before departing South Korea for Washington on Saturday.

Pence is viewing the short-track competition, in which eight Americans are participating.

It’s the final stop on a six-day trip that Pence had hoped would increase pressure on North Korea as it seeks to use the games to pursue an opening with the South.

Pence’s efforts to keep the spotlight on North Korea’s nuclear program and human rights abuses have taken a back seat to the widely viewed images of the two Koreas marching under one flag during Friday night’s opening ceremonies — and the invitation of dictator Kim Jong Un for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit the North.

The vice president is not directly addressing the news.

“The vice president is grateful that President Moon reaffirmed his strong commitment to the global maximum pressure campaign and for his support for continued sanctions,” Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said when asked about the developments.