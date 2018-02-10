Newborn bear cubs found in trash in Moscow suburb

MOSCOW, Russia (WFLA/NBC) – Two newborn bear cubs were found in a garbage bin in a Moscow suburb on Friday.

The person who found the cubs took them to a man who specializes in taking care of wild animals.

The man and his wife fed the cups like they were babies.

They were later turned over to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

It’s believed the cubs haven’t been around humans long enough to affect their behavior.

The cubs will be sent to a bear rescue center and raised by specialists to eventually be released into the wild.

