Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine brings diverse experience to gubernatorial race

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 15: Mayor Philip Levine attends 2015 REVOLT Music Conference - Welcome Ceremony at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on October 15, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for REVOLT Music Conference)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine has announced his candidacy to be the next governor of Florida, and he thinks he has a good chance.

“People want someone in office who has not only public experience like I do, but also private experience,” said Levine. “What I’m going to do is show the people of Florida another way to move forward.”

Drawing distinctions between himself and another successful businessman who lives (partly) in Southeast Florida, Levine said he’s not focused on the president.

“I don’t run around the state of Florida talking about President Trump,” said Levine. “It’s not a vision. It’s not a mission. My vision is how do we bring Florida to up our game economically.”

Levine has a tough road ahead of him in the Democratic primary, but is starting to gain some momentum on opposing candidates Andrew Gillum and Gwen Graham.

After 19 years and three straight Republican governors, Levine said he believes the state of Florida is ready for something different.

“I think right now there’s a big wave going on,” said Levine. “Change is good, I think people want to see change in Florida.”

You can watch News Channel 8 Evan Donovan’s full interview with Mayor Philip Levine by playing the video above.

