Man found guilty of killing deputies laughs, cheers during verdict

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WFLA) — A man charged in the killings of two California deputies laughed and cheered in court on Friday when he was found guilty.

Luis Bracamontes’ convictions stem from a 2014 crime spree that led to the shooting deaths of Sacramento Deputy Daniel Oliver and Placer County Detective Michael Davis.

Bracamontes was in the country illegally and was previously deported twice to Mexico, according to NBC affiliate KCRA.

In addition to the first-degree murder convictions, the jury also convicted Bracamontes on multiple counts of attempted murder, carjacking, stealing a patrol vehicle and illegal weapons possession.

In court, Bracamontes reacted to his convictions with a cheer.

“Yay,” he said after the first verdict was read.

While the clerk read the verdicts, Bracamontes also blew kisses and smiled, then vowed to kill again as he walked out.

“I’ll kill more cops soon,” he said.

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones calls the guilty verdicts a step toward justice.

“I don’t know that closure is the right word, really the best we can hope for now is justice, a just result, a just consequence for his actions,” Sheriff Jones said.

The sentencing phase in the trial against Bracamontes is next. Lawyers are expected to argue that his use of methamphetamine impacted his judgment and that his life should be spared.

“There’s going to be facts presented about every aspect of this man’s life the good and the bad,” said Sacramento Defense Attorney Johnny Griffin. “If the bad outweighs the good there will be more than likely a death penalty.”