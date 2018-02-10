Jay-Z lends star power to Florida rally for Trayvon Martin

Published:
Jay-Z performs at the "Made In America" music festival on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Rapper Jay-Z brought his star power to a Florida peace rally in memory of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 23 this month.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Local news outlets report that Jay-Z joined Martin’s parents onstage Saturday in Miami Gardens at the sixth annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk. The rally honors gun violence victims including Martin, who Jay-Z described as a beacon of light.

Martin was 17 years old when he was fatally shot in 2012 in the central Florida town of Sanford by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, setting off a wave of racially charged protests around the nation. Zimmerman was later acquitted of all charges in the shooting.

Jay-Z is producing “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” a documentary set to air on the Paramount Network.

