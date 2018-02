Snowboarding superstar Red Gerard gave the United States its first medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in the men’s slopestyle event.

“It’s just who can land it that day and all that,” the 17-year-old Gerard said before the event. “I’m hitting the [quarterpipe] side hit [on jumps], and they’re going straight over [the traditional jump].”

Gerard scored above the Canadians and Norwegian, two slopestyle superpowers. Canadians Max Parrott and Mark McMorris took silver and bronze.