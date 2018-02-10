Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Niceville children

By Published:

NICEVILLE, Fla.(WFLA) – State law enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three children from Niceville.

Gregory Houde

Kegan, 8, Kasandra, 5, and Matteho Houde, 6, were last seen in the 1400 block of Cape Lane in Niceville. The children may be in the Walton Beach area.

Officials believe the children may be in the company of Gregory Houde, a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Houde is 5 feet 8 inches tall. His weight is unknown.

The parties could be traveling in either a 2003 blue/dark Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Florida tag # JAGD93 or in a pickup truck with an unknown make and model.

Kegan is described as an 4 feet 2 inches tall white male, weighing 56 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kasandra is a 3 feet 7 inches tall white female, weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Matteho is described as a 3 feet 6 inches tall white male, weighing 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030 or 911.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s