Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Niceville children

NICEVILLE, Fla.(WFLA) – State law enforcement has issued a missing child alert for three children from Niceville.

Kegan, 8, Kasandra, 5, and Matteho Houde, 6, were last seen in the 1400 block of Cape Lane in Niceville. The children may be in the Walton Beach area.

Officials believe the children may be in the company of Gregory Houde, a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Houde is 5 feet 8 inches tall. His weight is unknown.

The parties could be traveling in either a 2003 blue/dark Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Florida tag # JAGD93 or in a pickup truck with an unknown make and model.

Kegan is described as an 4 feet 2 inches tall white male, weighing 56 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kasandra is a 3 feet 7 inches tall white female, weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Matteho is described as a 3 feet 6 inches tall white male, weighing 45 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Niceville Police Department at 850-279-4030 or 911.