Deputies respond to shooting in Palmetto

By Published:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting left one person injured in Palmetto early Saturday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block 1st Ave E.

By the time deputies arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital by unknown individuals.

Deputies said the victim had been found in the driveway with gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s