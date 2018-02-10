Deputies respond to shooting in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting left one person injured in Palmetto early Saturday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block 1st Ave E.

By the time deputies arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital by unknown individuals.

Deputies said the victim had been found in the driveway with gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

