Deputies investigate string of copper wire thefts in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for a string of construction-related copper wire thefts in the area.

At least 17 parties reported copper wire stolen from homes in Davenport, Winter Haven and Lakeland.

The agency said some of these homes do not have garage doors installed and are unable to be secured.

Stolen copper is a hot commodity because it can be used for a range of industrial uses including electric wiring, plumbing and roofing. Reselling it can bring in a lot of money.

If a home is under construction in your neighborhood and you notice any suspicious activity, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can also submit a tip through the P3tips mobile app.

