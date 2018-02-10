Deputies identify man killed in Pinellas County fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man who died in a fire at a Pinellas County condominium complex.

The sheriff’s office says flames broke out around 9 p.m. Friday at 7233 Parkside Villas North in unincorporated St. Petersburg. The location is in the Lealman fire district.

Deputies were called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing an explosion. The townhome was on fire when deputies arrived along with Lealman firefighters.

Firefighters went into the home and found 66-year-old Anthony Sabino unresponsive. Sabino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he lived alone and no one else was inside at the time of the fire.

According to detectives, Sabino sent text messages to a family member the day before the fire and made threats to hurt himself.

Pinellas County detectives are now working with the State Fire Marshal to figure out what caused the fire. Investigators say it does not appear to be suspicious.